Terrors of terrorism

The message given by the BRICS declaration is loud and clear for Pakistan. Both the friends and enemies of the country have made it clear that Pakistan’s tolerance for some militant groups will not be acceptable any longer. The specific mention of militant groups like the Afghan Taliban; the Haqqani Network, the Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Jaesh-e-Muhammad should not be taken lightly by Pakistan. No doubt our military has made many sacrifices and won considerable ground against militancy. But our past ambivalent policies and selective approach towards fighting militancy has contributed to Pakistan’s image problem. The country’s only comprehensive anti- militancy strategy, the National Action Plan, is flawed and has been implemented poorly. Pakistan must take the BRICS declaration seriously and try to get on the right side of international opinion.

Akbar Jan Marwat (Islamabad)