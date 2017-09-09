This refers to the article, ‘Learning from Singapore’ (Sep 6), by Atta-ur-Rahman. The writer has given some valuable suggestion for creating a techno democratic system in the country and ensuring good governance. Singapore has become a developed country through its focus on technical education and a better education system. On the contrary in Pakistan, there is not same syllabus in all the provinces. Singapore has a transparent and honest work force, but in our country corruption, lack of merit and nepotism have devoured all government institutions. Who will take the responsibility to mend our way and take action to create good governance system like Singapore’s? Dr Atta-ur-Rahman is a well known highly-educated person. He writes good articles and gives valuable suggestions.

It is the responsibility of the government to look into the areas that he highlights and work towards the betterment of the country. Seventy years have passed, but this independent country hasn’t developed a strong education system. If the government intends to improve the state of the country, it must focus on education. Singapore has given priority to education and the world knows where it stands.

Shafique Wassan (Taluka Kotdiji)