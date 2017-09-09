For residents of Karachi, rain in the city turned out to be a curse. It is unfortunate that despite being the biggest city of Pakistan, Karachi doesn’t have a proper plan to deal with torrential rains. After the rain, the entire city was drowned in water. In many areas, standing water made it difficult for the people to go out of the house. At least, 23 people, including three children, were killed during the rain. At some places, the strong wind broke the loose electric wires which resulted in electrified water. This resulted in the death of a few people. In addition, because of the water on streets, the traffic remained blocked for hours.

The relevant authorities miserably failed to take timely steps to avert the destruction and the problems caused by the rain. It is time the provincial government took measures and chalked out a proper plan to deal with such situations in the future. Remedial measures are needed to be taken immediately by the government in order to provide relief to the distressed citizens.

Dosteen Abeer (Karachi)