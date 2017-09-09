No better days

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The constitution of Pakistan, like the constitution of several other truly civilised and democratic countries, advocates socioeconomic justice in the country. However because of vested interests of a few, social and economic justice in the country hasn’t seen the light of the day.
As long the directives and decisions are not implemented in letter and spirit, nothing will improve in this society.
Hashim Abro (Islamabad)
Comments