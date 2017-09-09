Court orders release of pro-Kurdish party’s spokesman

Print Story
ANKARA: A Turkish court has ordered the release of a parliamentarian who was the former spokesman for Turkey’s pro-Kurdish opposition party, a party official said on Friday. The court ruled that Ayhan Bilgen be released after a monthly review of his detention since he was arrested in the southern city of Diyarbakir over accusations that he was a member of an armed terrorist group, the official told Reuters. Bilgen had served as spokesman and head of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party’s (HDP) parliamentary group. —
