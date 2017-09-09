Russian air strikes killed 40 IS fighters in Syria

MOSCOW: Around 40 Islamic State fighters, including four senior commanders, were killed near Syria’s eastern city of Deir al-Zor by a Russian air strike, the Russian defence ministry said on Friday, according to the RIA news agency.

It said among those killed was Abu Muhammad al-Shimali, who oversees foreign fighters at IS. Russian news agencies quoted a defence ministry statement saying that its intelligence showed the airstrike killed 40 militants. Among them, according to the reports, were militant leaders Abu Muhammad al-Shimali and Gulmurod Khalimov.Al-Shimaali reportedly headed the movement of foreign fighters into Syria and processed the group’s new recruits. Heavy clashes are taking place between Syrian government forces and the Islamic State group around the city as militants fight back to reinstate a years-long siege of the city.

President Bashar Assad’s troops on Tuesday broke the nearly three-year militant blockade of parts of the city, marking a significant advance against the extremists. Reports of Khalimov's death have surfaced before, and the Tajik interior ministry said that it could not immediately confirm the claim.

“We are working with our Russian colleagues to obtain reliable information,” a spokesman said. But a spokesman for the Tajik security services, said, suggested that “this time around” he might have been killed.

“We're checking the information,” he said. In 2016, the United States offered a $3m bounty for information leading to Khalimov's location or arrest.

Russia's SU warplanes dropped “bunker buster” bombs on the fighters as they were meeting near Deir Ezzor to discuss how to respond to the advance of the Syrian army, Moscow said. Backed by Russia, Syrian troops on Tuesday broke through a years-long siege imposed by IS militants on tens of thousands of civilians in Deir Ezzor.

The Times reported in April that Khalimov, described as the highest-ranking IS commander in Mosul, had been killed in an airstrike. The trained sniper and former colonel, he was apparently wounded in 2015 but survived.

He headed the Tajik interior ministry's special forces unit and received American training before joining IS in 2015, pledging allegiance to the jihadist group in a video released in May 2015.

In the footage he warned that he and other IS recruits based in the Middle East were “coming” for top officials in the mainly Muslim Tajikistan, including long-ruling President Emomali Rakhmon. The high-profile defection rocked the country.

Last year, his second wife, herself a former interior ministry official, fled Tajikistan with her three young children to join Khalimov in Syria. His eldest son, 18-year-old Bekhruz, also tried to join his father in Syria but was detained at the Dushanbe airport, and sentenced this summer to 10 years in prison.

In July, police in Tajikistan killed four of Khalimov's relatives in a gun battle, an interior ministry source has said, and three other relatives were detained. The source claimed that all of those killed or detained were IS “supporters” and said they were intending to flee to neighbouring Afghanistan, but did not offer any proof to back up the claims. —