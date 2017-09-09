Ammad, Waqar in North Coast Open qualifying finals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ammad Fareed and Waqar Mehboob moved into the qualifying finals of the $5,000 North Coast Open at Coffs Harbour Squash Centre, Coffs Harbour, NSW, Australia, on Friday.

In the first qualifying round, Ammad defeated Zac Millar of New Zealand 11-9, 8-11, 11-8, 11-8 and Waqar beat sixth seed Thomas Calvert of Australia 11-6, 11-7, 4-11, 11-7. Ammad is up against Courtney West of Australia and Waqar will face Guhan Senthilkumar of India in the qualifying finals.