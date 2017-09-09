Sat September 09, 2017
Sports

September 9, 2017

World XI players to train in Dubai today

ISLAMABAD: The World XI led by Faf du Plessis will hold a training session in Dubai International Stadium before coming to Pakistan.The players will assemble in Dubai on Saturday (today) before traveling to Lahore on Sunday. The side will hold a training session at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Sports City.

