Sat September 09, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

September 9, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Visiting Lahore will be like going home: Elliot

Visiting Lahore will be like going home: Elliot

LAHORE: Former New Zealand all-rounder Grant Elliott, who is participating in World XI Independence Cup to be held in Pakistan from September 12, has said that visiting Lahore was like he was going home. “I’ve never been to Lahore so I’m really looking forward to that. I suppose, going to Lahore will feel like I am going home,” said Elliot in a website message. The cricketer hoped that this step would help in the revival of international cricket in Pakistan. ­

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement