Visiting Lahore will be like going home: Elliot

LAHORE: Former New Zealand all-rounder Grant Elliott, who is participating in World XI Independence Cup to be held in Pakistan from September 12, has said that visiting Lahore was like he was going home. “I’ve never been to Lahore so I’m really looking forward to that. I suppose, going to Lahore will feel like I am going home,” said Elliot in a website message. The cricketer hoped that this step would help in the revival of international cricket in Pakistan. ­

