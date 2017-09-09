Sat September 09, 2017
Sports

September 9, 2017

‘Managerial problems hurt PCB’s finances’

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi has said that managerial problems had played havoc with PCB affairs as nothing was done to get millions of dues from various defaulters.  The five-storey “Cricket House” at Jail Road had three floors vacant, using which could have generated a lot of revenue, he said while speaking at a seminar on “Cricket in Pakistan” in Lahore on Friday.

Criminal negligence closed Ghari Khuda Bux and Bugti stadiums, he said. He also said the biomechanics lab equipment remained packed, which has now been installed at LUMS. He said that around 200 politically motivated appointments had been cancelled which saved Rs100 million.

