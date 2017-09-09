Sat September 09, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

September 9, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Venus not going anywhere despite US Open defeat

Venus not going anywhere despite US Open defeat

NEW YORK: Venus Williams rejected the suggestion she might be content to serve as an inspiration to younger players after her 6-1 0-6 7-5 defeat to fellow American Sloane Stephens in the semi-finals of the US Open on Thursday.

The 37-year-old Williams was not amused when asked at her hastily-convened media conference if there was any consolation the younger generation of American players, three of whom made the semi-finals with her, have cited her as an inspiration.

“To be honest, I’m definitely here to win my matches, not for consolations,” she said. “That definitely sums it up.”Asked about her plans for the immediate future, she was again succinct.

“I will continue to play tennis. It’s nothing complicated.”Williams was undone by errors brought about by the defensive-minded Stephens, who managed to track down balls and stretched out rallies at Arthur Ashe Stadium. —Reuters

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement