Borg/McEnroe’ rivalry movie kicks off Toronto festival

TORONTO: A tale of real-life rivalry on the tennis court kicked off the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday in a scaled-back line-up of movies that focus on tales of survival amid chaos.

“Borg/McEnroe” stars Shia LaBeouf as fiery US tennis star John McEnroe and Sverrir Gudnason as cool Swedish champion Björn Borg, whose epic matches in the 1980s set the world of tennis alight.

“Their rivalry had something universal that transcended the sport,” director Janus Metz told a news conference.“It had deep existential questions about how two people could drive themselves above and beyond.”

LaBeouf, 31, in his first big movie since a string of arrests for drunken or disorderly behavior in the past three years, acknowledged that he shared some of McEnroe’s hot-headed personality.“Acting is like athletics — ordinary men with extraordinary effort putting themselves out there,” the actor said, calling McEnroe the “bad Santa” of the tennis world. —Reuters