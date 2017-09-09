No low-priced tickets available at BoP branches

LAHORE: With no more online tickets left for next week’s World XI matches against Pakistan, cricket fans desperate to join in on the action inside Gaddafi Stadium queued up in hundreds outside Bank of Punjab branches to grab tickets on Friday. But to the dismay of many, only Rs4,000 and Rs6,000 tickets were available.

“I came here to get Rs500 tickets, but I have been told that the tickets now available are priced Rs4000 or higher. I can’t afford that,” said a cricket fan who had been standing outside a Bank of Punjab branch since early morning.

“I really wanted to watch the matches at the stadium,” said another dejected fan. “But now I won’t be able to go, because I couldn’t get the Rs500 ones.”Tickets for the World XI series, dubbed the ‘Independence Cup 2017’, began selling at 13 branches of the Bank of Punjab across the city on Thursday.

Bank of Punjab sources said the head office had received 17,000 tickets to put on sale, which included Rs2,500, Rs4,000, Rs6,000 and Rs8,000 tickets. The head office did not receive any Rs500 tickets for the General Stand category, all of which were sold out online, the sources said. The much-awaited three-T20 match series, which will be played on September 12, 13 and 15, promises to revive international cricket in Pakistan.