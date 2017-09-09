DG Rangers assures KHA of cooperation

KARACHI: Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Maj Gen Muhammad Saeed has assured Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) of his full cooperation for promoting hockey in Karachi.

Saeed appreciated KHA’s efforts for the promotion of the national sport while talking to a KHA delegation in a meeting at Rangers headquarters here. The KHA delegation was led by its President Dr Junaid Ali Shah, who was accompanied by KHA Adviser Olympian Samiullah, Chairman Gulfaraz Ahmad, and Secretary Haider Hussain.

The KHA president apprised the Rangers chief about the hockey activities in the city organised by the association. Saeed said sports activities in Karachi had been revived only after the peace returned and people became free of fear. He promised that all sports grounds would be used only for sports and no other activity would be allowed there.