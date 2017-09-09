Dyche sees De Boer pressure as sign of the times

BURNLEY, England: Burnley manager Sean Dyche sees the pressure that is on Frank de Boer, boss of Sunday’s opponents Crystal Palace, as a sign of the acute lack of patience in modern football.

The Dutchman’s future has been questioned by some fans and media after just three games of the season with Palace yet to pick up a point.Dyche, who was strongly linked with the vacant post at Selhurst Park before De Boer was given the job, said the days when a manager was given time to build a team had gone.

“This game never ceases to amaze me with the managerial outlook. Demand is high and it’s instant. The idea of building is few and far between now. The only way you can build now is to win,” he told reporters on Friday.

“Times have changed, people want everything instantly. The biggest thing for Palace is, from the outside looking in, they were looking for a whole culture change with the way the team operates. It’s hard enough to take over as a new manager anyway,” he said. —Reuters