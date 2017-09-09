PCB names match officials

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday appointed match officials for the Independence Cup between Pakistan and World XI.

The first match will be officiated by Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza. Shozab Raza will be the third umpire. The second match will be officiated by Ahmed Shahab and Shozab Raza. Ahsan Raza will be the third umpire.

Ahsan Raza and Shozab Raza will supervise the third match. Ahmed Shahab will be the third umpire. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has declared Richie Richardson as the series match referee.

Former Zimbabwe batsman and ex-England coach Andy Flower has assembled a World XI with players from seven countries led by South African skipper Faf du Plessis.

The PCB hopes the series will go without any hitch as the country prepares to host Sri Lanka for one T20 next month and three T20s against the West Indies in November.