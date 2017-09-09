Rootsians celebrate World Literacy Day

Islamabad :Literacy is a right and a foundation for lifelong learning, better well-being and livelihoods. Its aim is to highlight the importance of literacy to individuals, communities and societies.

Roots Garden Schools/ Roots DHAI Campus & Roots IVY Schools students celebrated International World Literacy Day under the theme “Literacy in a Digital World” with tremendous zeal and zest. Reading is infused in Roots students because delving into books opens up new horizons and results in higher self-esteem.

Digital technologies are fundamentally changing the way people live, work, learn and socialize everywhere at a record speed. They are giving new possibilities to people to improve all areas of their lives including access to information; knowledge management; networking; social services; industrial production, and mode of work.

However, according to Unesco, those who lack access to digital technologies and the knowledge, skills and competencies required to navigate them, can end up marginalized in increasingly digitally driven societies. Literacy is one such essential skill.

Keeping in view Unesco’s goal, our school support and plays a lead role in celebrating UN days, international understanding, peace, intercultural dialogue, sustainable development and quality education in practice.

The Unesco Associated Schools Project Network (ASPnet) serves as a beacon for schools around the world to take concrete action to support literacy, raise awareness worldwide about the importance of intercultural dialogue, diversity and inclusion, to combat polarisation and stereotypes to improve understanding and cooperation among people from different cultures.

It is primarily the human resource of a nation and not its capital or material resources that ultimately help in determining its character and destiny. Socio-economic progress and its sustainability all depend on the level of accomplishment and quality of the human resource of a country. Basic Education, which is the bedrock and foundation of the entire educational pyramid, has the highest rate of return as compared to other levels of education. The world is moving at a very fast pace and this calls for revolutionary approaches to develop an educated and skilled society in Pakistan which can pave the way for prosperity and rapid economic development.

Roots School System has undertaken the first pioneering step of launching RCEI– Roots Community Empowerment Initiatives with the motto “Each one! Teach one! – Each one! Empower one!” in an innovative and practical way by reaching out the community schools, underprivileged communities and imparting computer literacy to the young girls from disadvantaged groups. It gives us tremendous satisfaction and pleasure to know that by adopting 6 govt. primary schools by roots, the dropout level has been contained and incentives education has increased enrolment in these schools.

Founder & Chairperson Roots School System, Mrs. Riffat Mushtaq shared her views with the students and said, “Literacy is not just about reading and writing; it is about respect, opportunity and development. On this International Literacy Day, I urge all students and teachers to strengthen their commitment to promoting global literacy and to back this support with the resources needed to achieve real progress.