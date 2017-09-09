Health Department is vigilant at potential dengue breeding sites

Rawalpindi :The smart-phones have become an effective tool for thousands of workers of the Punjab Health Department who have been entrusted with the task in all the cities including Rawalpindi to keep vigil over potential dengue breeding sites including graveyards, junkyards, workshops, schools and abandoned buildings.

An interaction with an anti-dengue team in Satellite Town revealed that they take pictures before and after the cleanliness work is done by the sanitary workers and then send them to the relevant sanitary supervisors to show their level of performance. The purpose of this practice is to ensure the sanitary workers never skip out on their tasks and allow the dengue mosquitoes to breed.

They are using a mobilephone application developed by a Cambridge-educated computer scientist in 2012 to give boost to the anti-dengue campaign in the province. A Google map is also being used to correlate the locations of dengue cases and hot spots for mosquito larvae.

When the official teams find out presence of dengue larvae during spot checking they immediately take photographs and send them to the staff who work in their relevant offices. These photographs act as evidence to prove time, location and presence of dengue larvae during the spot checking.