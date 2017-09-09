AIOU renewing pledge to spread education through DLS

Islamabad :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday marked the International Literacy Day, with renowned pledge to fight out illiteracy by spreading education in all parts of the country through distance learning system (DSL).

“Focus will be laid on providing education to drop-out girls at village and tehsil-level, said Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while addressing a function held here in connection with the Literacy Day.

The function was attended by the Academic staff and the participants of three-month long functional literacy course that was especially designed for the University’s lower-grade staff (Naib Qasid).

The University was established in 1974 with its main charter to improve literacy rate in the country through DSL Since then, it had been made a great headway to realize this cherished goal, taking the annual students’ enrolment to around 1.3 million, with 57 percent female ratio.

To this direction, it has recently set up an Adult Literacy Centre here at its main Campus, as a model to teach those who could not avail the schooling facility at their early age. Initially, this facility has been made available to the University’s illiterate employees. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui hoped that the Centre would work as a model for meeting the basic educational needs of illiterates in order to make their daily life comfortable and more productive.

The Centre is being run by the University’s Department of Distance and Non-Formal Continuing Education, and its senior faculty members have devoted themselves to teach the illiterate employees, through a especially designed lesson-plan.

The University has also introduced a new model of open-schooling mainly for dropout girl students, who could not continue their studies due to social or financial constraints.

It is community-based model, with students and teachers with same locality. Course-contents were developed in regional language. The pilot project to this effect has successfully been implemented in cooperation with Plan international at Chakwal, Vehari and Tehsil Sajawal (Thatta District).

The AIOU took the lead preparing entire course for class sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth in the local language that facilitated the female students to get them educated. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui further said, it is a matter of great pride that the largest number of female population is beneficiary of the AIOU’s education. It would be their effort to enlarge the scope of education particularly for marginalized sections of the people, he added. He was of the view that educational institutions have to fulfil the knowledge-gap to bring the country at par with the developed nations.

The function was also addressed by Dean Education Dr. Nasir Mahmood and Chairman Department of Distance and Non-formal continuing education Dr. Muhammad Ajmal. A cake was also cut on the occasion to the mark the day.