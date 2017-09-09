Condolence reference for Yusuf held

Islamabad :Speakers paid rich tributes to Muhammad Yusuf on behalf of his tremendous services for preserving literature and history at a condolence reference organised by the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) here on Friday.

They highlighted his contribution towards Islamabad’s history and culture where he created a platform for books that will remain an essential for twin cities. Muhammad Yusuf, who passed away on September 4 and was laid to rest at H-11 graveyard here.

“Muhammad Yusuf had a versatile personality as he was known as book lover who created a platform at heart of capital in the form of Mr. Books which was a hub for intellectual as well as political activists,” said Pakistan Academy of Letters Chairman, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qasim Bughio.

Poet and columnist Muhammad Izharul Haq said those who possess the books and habituate of reading books, for them, the persecution of Yusuf is a great trauma. He was the architect of culture.

He was from those luckiest who associated with such sacred profession. Executive Director of Lok Virsa Dr Fauzia Saeed while expressing her grief said he had left a big gap in Islamabad as it is still difficult to believe he has gone.

"We are fortunate to have someone like him who inculcated love for books and engaged with the community in so many ways. We will always cherish what Yusuf created with his sheer dedication and love for reading. As an author I know how he treated the writers and trained his staff to keep learning about each book. As a person he was one in a million,” she said.

"Yusuf lived in the world of books, and took people to this world. The love of the word and the books of love, people learned from them," columnist Amaar Masood said. Prominent writer and journalist Farnood Alam speaking on the occasion said that, Yusuf was not the trader of the only books, but he was also a scholar of books.