‘Forests biggest resilience to climate change’

Islamabad :Forests are the biggest resilience to climate change and that they can prevent floods for 72 hours, said Federal Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan on Friday during a meeting the National Standing Committee on Climate Change.

The meeting was called to discuss Rawal Lake pollution and deforestation in Punjab. The minister regretted that Pakistani forest cover was less than 10 percent in the country, which was very less than the national requirement.

The minister said the international laws prevented the states from settling population very close to wetlands. He said the diseases like dengue were products of climate change and that the increase in temperature caused growth of dengue mosquitoes.

Earlier, the Punjab forest secretary briefed participants about major seven climate change issues in his province, including loss of indigenous flora, decrease in fodder production for private livestock, and low productivity of riverine forests.

He also highlighted initiatives taken by the provincial government to deal with those issues. Director General of the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency Islamabad Farzana Altaf briefed participants about the reasons behind the recent massive dying of fish in Rawal Lake.

She said fish did not die because of poison. "The flow of garbage with rain blocked the sunlight from reaching the surface of water. This prevented the process of photosynthesis and decreased the level dissolved oxygen," she said.

The Pak-EPA director general said 63 per cent of garbage in Rawal Lake came from from the Islamabad Capital Territory and the rest from Murree. The representatives of the National Disaster Management Authority said currently, there was no major forecast of rain until September 15. They also highlighted their activities carried out throughout the year.