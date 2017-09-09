CDA removes 21 illegal suction pumps from water line

Islamabad :Capital Development Authority's (CDA), operation against the illegal connections of water, electricity and gas as well as illegally installed suction motors on water supply lines in government residential accommodations is underway.

During the campaign, 21 illegally installed suction pumps have been removed and confiscated from the government's residential houses of F and G type situated in different sectors. This campaign was started on 23.08.2017 during the campaign, inspection teams visited 541 government houses.

These operations were conducted in Sector G-6/3, G-6/4, F-6/3, F-6/4, G-8/2, I-8/1, G-10/2 and G-10/3. Joint teams carrying out operations against the illegal connections and illegally installed motors, are from CDA, IESCO and Sui Gas.

The operation against the illegal connections of water, electricity and gas as well as illegally installed suction motors has been started on the directions of the Islamabad High Court. Following the directions of the Islamabad High Court, Member Administration, CDA, Yasir Pirzada constituted joint special team comprising Enforcement Directorate, Sanitation Directorate and Water Supply Directorate.

To make this operation a successful, CDA will seek the coordination of Police contingents of the concerned Police Station and Magistrate of the District Administration to ensure implementation on the directions of Islamabad High Court.

After completing inspection of F, G and Category-II type government accommodations, the teams will start action against E type accommodation from 9th September, 2017. The progress report in this context has been prepared which would be presented in Islamabad High Court on 11th September.

Member Administration has said that the campaign has not only helped achieve the desired results but also help highlight the discrepancies and shortcomings in the service delivery. He said comprehensive planning would be made on the basis of the report to provide improved civic amenities to humanity.

It is pertinent to mention here that CDA has already warned the residents of government houses through advertisements in the media before the initiation of this operation for removal of illegal connections of water, electricity and gas and suction motors.

While different teams of CDA also visited door to door in this regard to inform the residents to refrain from such illegal activities. While some of the residents voluntarily removed these illegal connections. —