Training centre for literacy, NFE to be established soon

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman has said that first National Training Centre for Literacy and non-formal education (NFE) will be established soon, says a press release.

The federal minister was addressing a symposium on ‘Literacy in Pakistan: Challenges of Digital World’ here on Friday. He noted that education is absolutely important for any nation to move forward and flourish. He said that promotion of literacy in the country is the priority of the government as presently we have become able to allocate more budget for education sector.

“We are determined to make National Training Centre for Literacy and NFE a finest centre,” he said. Baligh ur Rehman noted that there was great improvement regarding reduction in out of schools children in the country. “Our net enrolment has been gone up from 68 per cent to 78 per cent,” he added. He said that provincial governments were also giving much more attention to education.

The Federal Minister said that Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) stands number one regarding improvement in reduction of out of schools children as there is 55pc improvement regarding reduction in out of school children, 23pc in Punjab, 9pc in AJK and KP while improvement regarding reduction in out of schools children in Sindh is less.