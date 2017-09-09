LHC orders probe into PhD entrance test irregularities

LAHORE The Lahore High Court has ordered probe into alleged irregularities in the PhD entrance test at Punjab University Institute of Communication Studies and ordered Dean Faculty of Behavioural and Social Sciences to submit report within 15 days.

Justice Shahid Jameel Khan was hearing a petition filed by Khurram Shahzad, a candidate for PhD admission at ICS. The petitioner through his council Syed Shahbaz Bukhari advocate submitted that the candidate was a brilliant student and secured first position in his MPhil while obtaining 4 out of 4 CGPA.

He submitted that the petitioner was quite confident that he would qualify the entrance test since he had attempted the test in a good manner. However, he submitted, he was victimised on political basis during evaluation of his test and was declared fail.

He submitted that the petitioner had brought to the notice of vice-chancellor, dean and others that answer key of five objective type questions were wrong on which papers of all the candidates had been evaluated while there were confusions in a few other questions which led to attempting wrong answers. Mr Bukhari submitted that the petitioner had attempted a few questions with correct answers but his correct answers were marked as wrong.

He submitted that the petitioner had presented references from books and theories to support his claim before vice-chancellor and Departmental Doctoral Programme Committee. He argued that the petitioner had reliably learnt that a failing candidate had been awarded with illegal additional marks and the failed candidate had become topper of the entrance test. He submitted that results of the candidates had been tampered by awarding additional marks to a few blue-eyed candidates to pass them.

arrest warrants: Judicial Magistrate of District Court Ahsan Raza on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for actress Khushbakht alias Sofia Mirza allegedly involved in a fraud case. The court has directed police to arrest the actress and produce her before the court by September 21.

The actress was not appearing before the court due to which her arrest warrants have been issued. According to details, complainant Shaikh Nasir got registered a case in Samanabad Police Station against Sofia Mirza, her brother Khurram Shehzad and others under sections 468/471, 419/420 of PPC. He contended in the FIR that Sofia in connivance with her brother sold him a car LZM 5766.

He said after purchasing the car he sold it to another person. After that Sofia got registered a car theft case against him.

When the car was confiscated by police officials, the car was being used by Sofia Mirza after getting its custody on interim disposal.

PPP vote bank: Former PPP MPA Dr Zia Ullah Khan Bangash has said the party will prove its vote bank in NA-120 by polls. In a statement issued on Friday, Bangash, also the member of PPP Federal Council, stated that the PTI and the PML-N were two sides of the same coin as they had no concern to address the woes of people. —Correspondent