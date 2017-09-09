Protest day against Muslim genocide

LAHORE :Religious organisations observed a protest day on Friday against the Muslim genocide by Myanmar army and Buddhist majority and criminal silence by world bodies and Muslim governments over the worst violation of human rights and war crimes.

Thousands of slogan chanting and banners waving protesters led by their leaders took to the streets after Friday prayers and demanded that Myanmar ambassador be expelled immediately and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit be called to chalk out a joint Muslim action against Myanmar government. Tanzim-e-Islami ameer Hafiz Akif Saeed while delivering Friday sermon at Quran Academy, said despite that Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch had confirmed the worst kind of genocide of Muslims in Myanmar, the world government and UN remained silent spectators. Tehrik Labbaik Pakistan staged a demonstration at Rehmanpura, Icchra, led by Pir Ijaz Ashrafi where protesters demanded expelling Myanmar envoy.

JUP president Qari Zawar Bahadur demanded the Muslim governments to evolve a joint strategy against Myanmar, sever ties with the country and enforce economic and diplomatic sanctions to force her to stop Muslim genocide.

Majlis Ulema Pakistan Chairman and chief Khateeb of Badshahi Masjid, Dr Abdul Khabeer Azad in his Friday sermon demanded the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, UN and Muslim leaders to take immediate action to stop Muslim genocide in Myanmar.

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) General Secretary Khurram Nawaz Gandapur led a protest rally against persecution, mass killing, forced displacement of Rohingya Muslims by Myanmar army and extremists.

Addressing the participants, Khurram Nawaz Gandapur said world community must break her silence over the worst kind of Muslim genocide in history.