Sat September 09, 2017
Lahore

September 9, 2017

PhD awarded

Institute of Psychology of the Beaconhouse National University (BNU) has awarded its first PhD degree to a scholar in Applied Psychology.  The thesis of the scholar,  Ayesha Sarfaraz, conducted under the supervision of Professor Dr Ruhi Khalid, was titled “Identification, Assessment, and Dispositional Predictors of Work/Family Interface in Pakistani Working Women.” She received positive evaluation from external examiners, Dr Rose Capdevila, Director of Research at The Open University, Milton Keynes, UK and Dr Daniel Christie, Professor Emeritus at Ohio State University, USA. Ayesha Sarfaraz presented and defended her work on September 7, 2017, at BNU which was followed by the viva voce conducted by Professor Dr Sarah Shahed and Professor Dr Ruhi Khalid. —Correspondent

Comments

