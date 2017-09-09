Distinction

LAHORE :Two students of Punjab College bagged first and third positions in BSc examinations 2017 of the Punjab University. According to a press release, students Sadaf Zahid and Asma Latif were declared first and third with 681 and 668 marks respectively. PU Vice Chancellor Dr. Zafar Moeen, announced the results and awarded cheques, certificates and shields to the position holders. He also congratulated the students on these outstanding achievements. The management, faculty and students of Punjab College congratulated the position holders on their outstanding performances.

Advertisement