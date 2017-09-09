Man shot dead over old enmity

LAHORE :A 55-year-old man expired in a hospital on Friday, a few hours after he was shot at and wounded by six armed bike riders near Suggian Bridge, Islampura.

The victim was identified as Abdul Hameed, son of Abdul Karim. The victim along with his family members was on his way back home after attending Quran Khwani at Kot Abdul Malik when six armed persons intercepted him near Suggian Bridge and opened indiscriminate firing, resulting in fatal injuries to him. The assailants fled. The victim was admitted to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. The accused assailants were identified as Asif, Rashid, Muhammad Aslam and their three unknown accomplices. Police said that the accused party had an old grudge against the victim’s family.

Police have removed the body to morgue and registered a case against six persons on the complaint of the victim’s daughter-in-law Shama Tanveer. Body found: A 45-year-old man was found dead in the Tibbi City police area on Friday.

The man, yet to be identified, was an addict, police claimed and suspected that he might have died of an overdose of drugs. The body has been removed to mortuary. smuggling: Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of FIA, Lahore, on Friday arrested a man on charges of smuggling women to a Gulf country for prostitution.

The accused was identified as Muhammad Irfan. FIA conducted a raid on the complaint of a woman, Ferzana Kausar and arrested the accused. According to an FIA officer, the accused was involved in sending women to Dubia on the pretext of employment but they were forced to work as sex workers there.

A case has been registered against him. Meanwhile, FIA arrested an accused Irfan Fareed of Lahore in a case registered for getting Rs 6 00,000 from a complainant, Ismail Aslam, for sending him to Malaysia.

arrested: A team of FIA on Friday arrested a man on charges of doing business of hundi/hawala at Japan Centre on Copper Road. According to FIA officials, the raiding team arrested Faisal Abbas as he was allegedly involved in illegal business of hundi/hawala. Upon search, Rs. 530,000, receipts/ledgers regarding hundi/hawala, visiting cards, etc, were also seized from his possession. A case has been been registered

Case registered: Qila Gujjar Singh police have registered a case against unidentified persons on the complaint of a woman activist of PTI on charges of torture of her by PML-N workers.

Complainant Nida Luqman alleged that PML-N workers tortured her during the rally of Maryam Nawaz. Police have started a search for the accused persons. Tight security: Police provided foolproof security cover to the procession of PTI at Qartaba Chowk. Special enclosure was established for female activists. Ferozepur Road was blocked for every kind of vehicles by placing barbed wires.