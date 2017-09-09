Call to implement child rights laws

LAHORE :A child rights organisation demanded effective measures to implement children-specific laws enacted in the province.

Addressing a press conference here Friday in Lahore Press Club on “Poor Implementation of Laws”, the child rights activist Rashida Qureshi demanded a structured and strengthened coordination among relevant government departments which are key stakeholders in promotion and protection of children’s rights to get positive results of programmes initiated by different government departments.

Another activist Iftikhar Mubarik regretted that implementation of children specific laws in true letter and spirit is seriously lacking by the provincial government. He mentioned that several laws enacted in recent years by Punjab Provincial Assembly, including The Punjab Destitute & Neglected Children Act 2004, The Punjab Free & Compulsory Education Act 2014, The Punjab Prohibition of Child Labour at Brick-Kilns Act 2016 and The Punjab Restriction on Employment of Children Act 2016, are still lacking their rules which can surely bring more clarity for better implementation of laws.

He called for including child rights in educational curriculum at school, college and university level. Senior member Bushra Khaliq shared that UN Human Rights Committee in 2017 urged Pakistan as State party to take all measures necessary to put an end to child labour through rigorously enforcing the laws on child labour and strengthening labour inspection mechanisms.

Irfan Mufti, Deputy Director South Asia Partnership, Pakistan while addressing the press conference shared that in 2004, Punjab Assembly enacted The Punjab Destitute & Neglected Children Act and under that law it was responsibility of the government to establish a clear regulation on alternative care for children, including quality care standards, periodic review of placement and the rights of the child to be heard during all steps of the procedure, which still are lacking in province.

training: The Punjab Emergency Services/Rescue 1122 director general welcomed 1,400 emergency medical technicians and drivers who joined the Emergency Management Training at the Emergency Services Academy on Friday. He congratulated the cadets selected for a noble cause while becoming part of this lifesaving service.

While addressing the newly recruited cadets during a ceremony, the DG said that Rescue 1122 had a short history of 13 years with remarkable achievements of lifesaving as over 5.6 million victims of different emergencies had been rescued while maintain its average response time of seven minutes and standard in all districts of Punjab.

He said that owing to provision of technical assistance and free of cost training to other provinces, now the Service was operational in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He asserted that the main reason for success of Rescue 1122 was due to the recruitment of right staff, establishment of emergency management system, model legislation and most importantly the training provided to the staff for the first time in Pakistan. The ceremony was also attended by faculty of Emergency Services Academy, rescue officers and instructors.