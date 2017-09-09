Eight food points sealed

LAHORE :Punjab Food Authority in its province-wise operation checked 317 food points, sealed eight whereas 59 were fined.

The Authority DG checked several food points in Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan. A restaurant was raided fourth time which was warned three times earlier. However, Shah Jahan Restaurant, Gulgasht was warned and Tasty Plus Bakers was appreciated. Rahat Bakers due to poor hygienic and substandard sewage system, HFC in Khyali Shahpoor Gujranwala over expired food items and poor hygienic conditions were sealed.

The Authority in Lahore fined Rs65,000 to Toheed Bakers in Green Town, Sufyan Milk Shop, Morning Milk Shop in Taj Bagh, Badshah Naan Shop in Gulberg, Mansha Chicken Sale Centre, Punjab Sarhad Hotel, Multan Road over poor physical hygiene, dangerous chemical, milk prepared with powder, non-availability of medical certificates, usage of blue chemical drums.

PFA Director General Noor-ul-Ameen Mengal is supervising the operation himself on daily basis.clinics, labs sealed: Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) closed down 417 illegal businesses of quacks in the month of August and initiated legal proceeding against them.

A PHC spokesperson said these quacks were unlawfully running clinics and laboratories and were unqualified to render any kind of medical services by any stretch of the law.

The actions have been taken against quacks across the Punjab. As a result, 96 businesses were sealed in Bahawalpur, 95 in Lahore, 47 in Toba Tek Singh, 30 in Hafizabad, 21 in Rahimyar Khan, 22 in Faisalabad, 17 in Multan, 16 in Sargodha, 11 in Sialkot, 10 in Nankana Sahab, eight in Rawalpindi, and seven each in Jhang, Chiniot, whereas multiple clinics were also sealed in Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Gujrat, Pakpattan, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan.

The PHC hearing committee heard 224 cases in August, and imposed a fine of more than Rs6.4 million. Since July 2015, the PHC has sealed more than 5,600 illegal businesses of quacks and imposed a fine of more than Rs38 million.