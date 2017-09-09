Rallies express solidarity with Rohingyas

LAHORE :Rallies were taken out here on Friday at the call of Pakistan Ulema Council to express solidarity with Rohingya Muslims.

The protesters demanded the government to sever diplomatic relations with Myanmar by closing Myanmar's embassy in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council announced bearing expenditures of 10,000 Rohingya Muslims provided the government of Pakistan allows them refuge in the country. The speakers addressing the rallies underlined that entire Muslim world have been demonstrating criminal negligence on prevailing genocide of Rohingya Muslims.

The inhuman attitude of Myanmar's Buddhist forces have put on stake the endeavours of interfaith harmony all over the world and Buddhist communities from all over the world should denounce genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, while addressing a protest demonstration here at Jamia Ashrafia, Lahore stated that Muslim countries and leadership of the world should play their effective role in support of the oppressed Rohingya Muslims.