Kidney transplant to start in all teaching hospitals

LAHORE :Punjab Minister for Specialised Health and Medical Education (SH&ME) Khawaja Salman Rafiq has said that kidney transplantation procedures will be started in all the teaching hospitals where Urology Departments are fully functional and Punjab Human Organs Transplant Authority (PHOTA) will evaluate each case and give approval for transplantation.

While chairing a meeting here on Friday, he said that in the first phase, two sub-offices of PHOTA were being set up, one in Rawalpindi and the other in Multan while a sub-centre of the authority would also be set up in Faisalabad to facilitate the patients at the local level.

SH&ME Secretary Najam Ahmad Shah, PHOTA Director General Prof Dr Faisal Masood, Gastroenterology Society of Pakistan President Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab, Pakistan Medical Association President Dr Izhar Ch and the officers of Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC), Home and other departments concerned also attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that sub-offices of the authority would be linked with the headquarters of PHOTA in Lahore through video link and all the cases would be monitored from the headquarters.

Prof Faisal Masood said that for the convenience of the patients, it had been decided that the donor and the patient would be interviewed through video link and other technical matters with the doctor would also be settled through video link. He said a system for third-party validation of all these matters would also be evolved.

The meeting was informed that human organs procurement committee would also be constituted which would communicate with the people for the donation of organs. The committee would also scrutinise the cases and verify the consent of the donor.

Kh. Salman Rafiq said a permanent forum should be set up which would convince the people to donate their organs for saving the lives of their beloveds. He said organs donation culture should be promoted in society for which awareness and publicity campaigns also be launched at the mass level and the religious scholars also be taken on board. It was decided that a registry would also be prepared to register the patients and donors and to collect their data.

Prof Faisal Masood observed that numerous lives could be saved if cadaveric donation be introduced in Pakistani society. He said that for this purpose, legislation was also required. He said that in many countries, heirs donate organs of their patients in case of brain death in traffic accidents or in other situations and all this was done voluntarily.

Kh Salman Rafiq directed that a presentation should be prepared regarding start of kidney transplantation in the teaching hospitals for the approval of the Punjab chief minister which would be presented to him on his return from the UK.