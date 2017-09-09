Sat September 09, 2017
Karachi

September 9, 2017

KMC, Indus Hospital to work together to control TB, rabies

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and the Indus Hospital signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday to carry out joint efforts for controlling tuberculosis (TB) and rabies in the city.

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar and Indus Hospital CEO Dr Abdul Bari Khan signed the document on behalf of their organisations in a meeting held at the KMC Building. The mayor said a sum of Rs20 million had been earmarked in the current budget to carry out campaigns on control of rabies and to provide vaccine to affected patients. 

He expressed concerns over the rapid spread of tuberculosis and reports of more cases of dog biting in Karachi. He pledged to fight against it with the cooperation of experts from the Indus Hospital.

