CITY PULSE

Mushk

A play titled “Mushk” featuring performances by Sania Saeed and Nimra Bucha will be held at the Arts Council of Pakistan.

Presented by Olomopolo media, the play opens at 8pm on Friday, Nov 3 and continues until Nov 5.

Call 03210-4709178 for tickets and more information.

2nd Sindh Literature Festival

A literary event titled the “2nd Sindh Literature Festival” promoting Sindh’s rich cultural art and literature will be held at the Beach Luxury Hotel.

The festival opens on Friday, Oct 27 and continues until Oct 29.

Visit www.slf.com.pk for more information.

Inside the Beautiful Mind

A solo exhibition titled “Inside the Beautiful Mind” featuring works by Farhan Manto will be held at the Easel Art Gallery.

The show opens at 6pm on Wednesday, Sep 13 and continues until Sep 20.

Call 0300-8478996 for more information.

The Past as Present

“The Past as Present”, a show curated by Aziz Sohail on the 70th anniversary of Pakistan, featuring the works of Ghulam Muhammad, Veera Rustumjee, Moonis Ahmed and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is running at the Gandhara-art Space.

The show continues until Saturday, Sep 16 from 5pm to 8pm.

Call 021-35821462 for more information.

A History of the Future

Full Circle Gallery is hosting an exhibition titled “A History of the Future” featuring works by Shiblee Muneer, Noureen Rasheed, Rubab Jawaid and Muhammad Sulaman.

The show continues until Sep 14 from 5pm to 8pm.

Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Maps of Skin and Spirit

"Maps of Skin and Spirit", an exhibition of dynamic emerging artists Dua Abbas Rizvi and Wardha Shabbir, is running at the Canvas Gallery.

Both artists are alumni and faculty members of the National College of Arts, Lahore.

The show remains open daily until Saturday Sep 9 from 11am to 8pm. Call 021-35861523 for more information.