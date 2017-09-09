Pakistan Navy Day marked with a show of naval capabilities

The 8th of September is celebrated as Pakistan Navy Day to commemorate the navy’s stunning performance against a much bigger and devious enemy during the 1965 war. Daring a raid by Pakistan’s warships on Dwarka, the bottling out of the entire Indian navy fleet by PN Submarine GHAZI is a glorious reminiscence of the day.

A spokesman said in a statement on Friday that in order to commemorate this day and pay tributes to “our Shuhada and Ghazis whose sacrifices and gallant acts instill in us renewed spirit and unabating resolve”, the navy arranged an impressive four-dimensional demonstration of naval capabilities at PNS QASIM, Manora Karachi.

Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair attended as chief guest, and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah was also present on the occasion. A special demonstration of Pakistan Navy assets and their capabilities included a fly past by aviation assets, search and rescue operation drills by helicopters, parachute jumps, a frogman attack, a vessel board search and seizure operation and a fast boat recovery demonstration.

Beach assault drills were performed by special operation forces comprising Pak Marines and Special Service Group (Navy). A navy frigate, a submarine and missile boats were also part of the demonstration. The chief guest highlighted the navy’s heroic performance during the 1965 war.