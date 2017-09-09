Public library to be set up at Clifton ATC complex

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to establish a well-equipped public library at Clifton's anti-terrorism court (ATC) building, from where the special courts are being shifted to the city’s central jail later this month.

He took this decision on Friday while presiding over a meeting on shifting of the ant-terrorism courts from Clifton to the central jail. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Imdad Pitafi, Sohail Anwar Siyal, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, chief secretary Rizwan Memon, Advocate General Zamir Ghumro, principal secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, home secretary Qazi Shahid Parvaiz and others.

The Sindh government is constructing 10 ATCs at the Karachi Central Jail and the work has reached the final stage. The chief minister directed home minister Sohail Siyal and prison minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar to expedite the remaining work. “I want the court be ready by September 16 and from September 18 the shifting must be started,” he said.

The CM said he had decided to establish a well-equipped public library with additional digital facilities on the site of special courts. “The students, boys and girls, senior citizens and other people should have enough facility to refresh them with reading material of their choice,” he said, adding that there would also be a beautiful coffee house only for visitors of the library.

Shah said air-conditioners and CCTV cameras were yet to be fixed in the new special courts being constructed at the central jail. He directed the home secretary to get them fixed within four days and report back to him.

The CM directed the chief secretary to prepare a scheme for establishment of the library at the site of special courts in Clifton. “The government will release special funds for the purpose as I want to give a gift of a beautiful library to the people of this city,” he said.

It may be noted here that presently six special courts are operating at Clifton. It causes serious security issues when accused of terrorism cases are transported there for hearing of their cases. The police department deploy 700 policemen at different spots for their security.

Therefore, keeping in view the gravity of the situation, the government had decided to construct an special courts’ building at the central jail along with residence of judges and their relevant staff members.

Now, the Frontier Works Organization is about to complete the construction work of the courts’ building. The chief minister has decided September 18 as the date for commencement of shifting of special courts from Clifton to the central jail.