US provides Sindh police with forensics document analyser to fight corruption

US Acting Consul General John Warner officially handed over state-of-the-art equipment worth Rs12.5 million ($125,000) to the Sindh police on Friday to uncover fraudulent documents, said a press release issued by the American Consulate General.

The Video Spectral Comparator 8000 will enable the Sindh police to identify fraudulent travel and identity documents, banknotes, checks and official letters. The VSC 8000 marks the second system to be donated to a Pakistani law enforcement agency.

Speaking at the event, Acting CG Warner said, “Fighting corruption is a global imperative for the United States, but it starts at the local level. That is why we are so pleased to support the Sindh Police as they take on the effort to drive out corruption.”

This document analyser is one of the most sophisticated and useful forensic tools available in the world. The US government sponsored five Sindh police officers to attend an intensive weeklong training session in the United Kingdom on the set-up and use of this equipment in August 2017.

The US Department of State Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs works in more than 90 countries to help countries combat crime and corruption, counter drug-related offences, improve police institutions and promote laws and court systems that are fair and accountable.