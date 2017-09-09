Seminar on enhanced oil recovery held

KARACHI: Speakers at a seminar held on “Enhanced oil recovery” stressed that all efforts should be made to reinvigorate the exploration and production (E&P) activities in Pakistan, as the hydrocarbons are expected to remain an integral source for the country’s energy needs, a statement said.

Petroleum Institute of Pakistan (PIP), a representative body of the oil and gas sectors in Pakistan, organised the seminar in collaboration with the Institution of Engineers Pakistan (IEP) and NED University of Engineering and Technology (NED) on Thursday.

The seminar provided an overview of enhanced oil recovery concepts, technologies and application models along with implementation processes / strategies used by major oil companies. Case studies were also presented to highlight the challenges during EOR implementation, the statement said.