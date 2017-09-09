Oman Air, Kenya Airways sign deal

KARACHI: Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate, has implemented a codeshare agreement with Kenya Airways, covering services between Muscat and Nairobi effective August 28, 2017, a statement said on Friday.

The new partnership will allow seamless connectivity to Kenya Airways customers in accessing Muscat directly from Nairobi. Oman Air launched its flights to Nairobi in March this year, it added. On the Nairobi–Muscat route, Kenya Airways will place its codeshare flight numbers on the Oman Air flights operating on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, it added.