Archroma acquires M Dohmen stake

REINACH, Switzerland: Archroma, a global leader in colour and specialty chemicals, announced the acquisition of an additional 26 percent of the shares of M Dohmen, an international group specialising in the production of textile dyes and chemicals for the automotive, carpet and apparel sectors.

Archroma, who acquired 49 percent of the shares of M Dohmen SA back in 2014, now owns a controlling 75 percent participation in the M Dohmen group, and Archroma and M Dohmen are now free to operate as partners in serving the textile market.

As a consequence, Alexander Wessels, CEO of Archroma, was appointed as chairman of the Board of the M Dohmen group, taking over from founder Manfred Dohmen, who will continue to serve as a board member.

M Dohmen serves textile markets worldwide from production facilities in Switzerland, Germany and Korea, and maintains sales organisations in the US, Korea, Germany, Italy and China.