Archroma acquires M Dohmen stake

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
REINACH, Switzerland: Archroma, a global leader in colour and specialty chemicals, announced the acquisition of an additional 26 percent of the shares of M Dohmen, an international group specialising in the production of textile dyes and chemicals for the automotive, carpet and apparel sectors.
Archroma, who acquired 49 percent of the shares of M Dohmen SA back in 2014, now owns a controlling 75 percent participation in the M Dohmen group, and Archroma and M Dohmen are now free to operate as partners in serving the textile market.
As a consequence, Alexander Wessels, CEO of Archroma, was appointed as chairman of the Board of the M Dohmen group, taking over from founder Manfred Dohmen, who will continue to serve as a board member.
M Dohmen serves textile markets worldwide from production facilities in Switzerland, Germany and Korea, and maintains sales organisations in the US, Korea, Germany, Italy and China.
Comments