‘Food security policy must be finalised’

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) regional chairman on horticulture exports committee Ahmad Jawad on Friday said national food security policy must be prepared on priority to develop agriculture, enhance growth, and reduce poverty.

Jawad said Ministry of National Food Security and Research has failed to submit the policy for the federal cabinet. “It has been more than two years that policy draft has not been finalised.” The National Food Security Policy is vital to propose incentives for food processing, enhancing fruit and horticulture exports up to 20 percent, enhancing food storage capacity at federal and provincial level, and developing farm mechanisation.

Due to much delay and climate changes our agriculture sector faced serious challenges, including the rising threat of fruit flies. The country faced losses of at least $200 million annually owing to fruit fly attacks on crops. “As a result we are unable to tap the EU markets, despite the GSP Plus status granted a few years back,” he added.

Jawaz said he does not know why the ministry was lethargic towards the National Food Security Draft. “I had also personally requested the federal minister in my last meeting back in 2015,” he added.