Sat September 09, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

September 9, 2017

Share

Advertisement

HBL reached settlement with New York State Department

HBL reached settlement with New York State Department

KARACHI: HBL has reached a settlement with the New York State Department of Financial Services through a Consent Order under New York Banking Law.

The charges mentioned in the Notice of Hearing issued earlier are being dismissed as part of this resolution.Under the settlement, HBL is paying a penalty of US $225 million. Formal steps for voluntary closure of HBL New York Branch are under way.

HBL remains committed to strengthening its compliance processes, operations and controls while improving service standards throughout its network of over 1,700 branches, 2,000 ATMs and 15,000 POS terminals. HBL expresses its sincere appreciation to its customers for their support, loyalty and patronage.**

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement