Skill development important for industries, entrepreneurship

LAHORE: Imparting industry need-based skills was subject to the willingness of industry players, who can provide on job training to the students, whereas for other skills, the institutes should motivate pupils to become entrepreneurs.

It has been observed that though the number of skilled persons has increased substantially in recent years most of them do not get formal job and are self employed. “Self employment is beneficial in many professions like electrician or plumbers,” Sajjid Nisar Khan, managing director, Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) said.

He said after getting skill certificate, a plumber may get employed at a salary of Rs15,000 per month. However, if he chooses to work freelance he may not earn as much in the first few months, but as his clientele increases, his earning shoots up appreciably. There are numerous PVTC certified plumbers that are earning over Rs50,000 per month.

Khan said at a time when industrial investment is stagnant, we cannot expect creation of many new jobs. So the emphasis should be on creating entrepreneurs. The economy is growing and people have consumable surplus. Now house builders require the services of plumbers, electricians and carpenters.

The owners of older houses need these skilled persons for renovation and repairs. There are very few institutions that provide these services. These skilled persons have developed a network of customers that contact them through either SMS or mobile call.

Self employment in the above services may earn the service provider respectable incomes but there are services like stitching and men’s hair cutting where the chances of decent income are low. Skill development expert Bushra Naz said that as far as stitching is concerned, the trainees are mostly housewives who look after household chores and raise children.

They do stitching while performing their routine work. They never earn enough to bear the entire financial burden of the family; but they do substitute the income of the family. She said even those women who stitch the clothing for free for their close family or even those living as combined family save the stitching cost. They thus lessen the financial burden of the family.

Another expert Mohsin Syed said the vocational institutes in Pakistan lack funds and hence cannot buy the equipment needed to impart practical industrial training. He said industrialists would have to facilitate the practical aspect of skill training. He said this is a national service.

They may not be requiring skilled workers at their factory but numerous skilled jobs may be lying vacant in many industries in the same field. He said government should establish vocational training institutes near industrial areas to make it easier for students and the factory owners to provide on job training. He said it has been found that industrialists do facilitate skilled training if the institutes are located near their premises. He said every factory needs skilled workers but those that treat them well retain them for a longer time.

There are different models on which the vocational institutes are operated by the state. In Punjab for instance, the government bears the entire expenses of hundreds of vocational centres operated under TEVTA. But in case of PVTC the model is different. They are provided funds from Zakat or on per student basis.

The government of Punjab does not bear the salary expenses of PVTC teachers and other staff. The expenses have to be covered from the contribution the council gets per student from the provincial government. The PVTC MD Khan said this motivates the teaching staff to impart quality training. He said in case they provide substandard teaching, the enrolment rate falls and they are deprived of full salary.

Moreover, he added the PVTC board comprising entirely of private sector representatives runs the institution. He said in the first phase three most outstanding industrialists enjoying good reputation are inducted in the tehsil board of PVTC and then members of tehsil boards elect the central board of PVTC.

He said this board keeps a vigilant check on PVTC performance and its educational outcomes. This, he added, is the reason the PVTC is the most successful vocational institution in the country.