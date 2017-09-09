Copper surges

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Melbourne
London copper edged up on Friday and was set for a ninth straight week of gains, as slow and steady Chinese and global manufacturing growth fuels the metal´s longest winning run since 2006. China´s August exports rose by 5.5 percent from a year earlier, roughly in line with expectations, while imports beat forecasts as China´s trade performance has rebounded this year thanks to strong demand at home and abroad.
China´s imports of copper and copper products held steady for a fourth month, indicating demand remains robust in the world´s largest consumer of the metal despite surging prices.
In the months ahead there might be a lift in metal imports at the expense of concentrate if there is a restriction on smelter production due to environmental inspections," said analyst Daniel Morgan of UBS in Sydney.
Comments