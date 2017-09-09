Copper surges

Melbourne

London copper edged up on Friday and was set for a ninth straight week of gains, as slow and steady Chinese and global manufacturing growth fuels the metal´s longest winning run since 2006. China´s August exports rose by 5.5 percent from a year earlier, roughly in line with expectations, while imports beat forecasts as China´s trade performance has rebounded this year thanks to strong demand at home and abroad.

China´s imports of copper and copper products held steady for a fourth month, indicating demand remains robust in the world´s largest consumer of the metal despite surging prices.

In the months ahead there might be a lift in metal imports at the expense of concentrate if there is a restriction on smelter production due to environmental inspections," said analyst Daniel Morgan of UBS in Sydney.