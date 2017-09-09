Cotton stable

Karachi

Active trading was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Friday, while spot rates remained firm.

The spot rates stood unchanged at Rs6,100/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,537/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained firm at Rs6,245/maund and Rs6,692/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively. An analyst said market prices remained firm after witnessing an increase for the last two days, as cotton arrivals improved in the market following huge demand.

A total of 27 transactions were recorded of around 26,000 bales at a price of Rs6,000 to Rs6,300/maund.

Transactions were reported from Mirpurkhas, Sangahar, Shahdadpur, Tando Adam, New Saeedabad, Nawabshah, Hyderabad, Daulatpur in Sindh and Burewala, Haroonabad, Vehari, Mian Channu, Haroonabad, Rajanpur, Gojra, Chistian, Fazilpur, and Lodhran in Punjab.