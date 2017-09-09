Sat September 09, 2017
Business

September 9, 2017

Gold higher

Bengaluru

Gold hit its highest in a year on Friday as the dollar sagged after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data and as festering tensions over North Korea stoked safe-haven demand.

Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,353.12 at 0420 GMT, after earlier marking its strongest level since August last year. It was up 2 percent for the week, on track for a third weekly gain.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery were up 0.6 percent at $1,358. "Lingering North Korean tensions and a general U.S. dollar, sell-off propelled gold to new 2017-highs overnight.

Gold continues breathing thin air at these rarified levels with the next technical target at $1,375.00," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

The dollar index was down 0.5 percent at 91.204 against a basket of six major currencies on Friday, after earlier touching its lowest since January 2015.

