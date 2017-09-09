Gold higher

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bengaluru
Gold hit its highest in a year on Friday as the dollar sagged after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data and as festering tensions over North Korea stoked safe-haven demand.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,353.12 at 0420 GMT, after earlier marking its strongest level since August last year. It was up 2 percent for the week, on track for a third weekly gain.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery were up 0.6 percent at $1,358. "Lingering North Korean tensions and a general U.S. dollar, sell-off propelled gold to new 2017-highs overnight.
Gold continues breathing thin air at these rarified levels with the next technical target at $1,375.00," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.
The dollar index was down 0.5 percent at 91.204 against a basket of six major currencies on Friday, after earlier touching its lowest since January 2015.
Comments