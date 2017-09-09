Dollar slumps

Hot Now

TOKYO: The euro reached a 2-1/2-year high versus the dollar on Friday, as a policy meeting by the European Central Bank gave bulls cause for short-term optimism and did little to support the beleaguered U.S. currency.

ECB President Mario Draghi´s remarks that policymakers will decide on tapering this autumn, and that "probably the bulk of these decisions will be taken in October", gave dollar bulls reason to be upbeat on the single currency´s near-term outlook.

But Draghi also said the ECB must take into account the weakening of inflation owing to the strong euro, with the central bank having opted to lower some of its inflation projections to reflect a firming common currency.

Furthermore, the ECB reaffirmed its ultra-easy policy stance by retaining rates at record lows, even keeping the door open to increasing bond purchases if needed, despite the euro zone´s best economic run since the global financial crisis. "A large part of the euro´s gains is being driven by expectations towards ECB tapering.

The market did not get the confirmation it expected regarding tapering, but it remains far from disappointed," said Bart Wakabayashi, branch manager for State Street Bank and Trust in Tokyo. —Reuters