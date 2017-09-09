Rupee falls

Print Story
The rupee was little changed against the dollar on Friday, amid an uptick in foreign currency demand from importers, dealers said. The rupee closed at 105.41 against the greenback as compared to the previous closing of 105.40 in the interbank market. In the open market, the currency remained stable and traded at 106/106.30 for buying and selling.
