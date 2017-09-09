Sat September 09, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

September 9, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Rupee falls

Rupee falls

The rupee was little changed against the dollar on Friday, amid an uptick in foreign currency demand from importers, dealers said. The rupee closed at 105.41 against the greenback as compared to the previous closing of 105.40 in the interbank market. In the open market, the currency remained stable and traded at 106/106.30 for buying and selling.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement