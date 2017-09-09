Stocks gain over one percent; blue chip shares jump

Stocks seized back previous day losses and rallied over one percent on Friday as a raft of well-received updates encouraged investors to buy blue chip yield shares, dealers said.

Analyst Maaz Mulla at JS Research said bullish momentum returned and HBL (up 5 percent) opened at its upper circuit after the bank settled to pay $225 million instead of a potential amount of up to $630 million considered earlier.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index gained 1.08 percent to close at 41,401.02 points against. The highest index of the day remained at 41,635.37 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 40,958.65 points. KSE-30 Index also rose 1.26 percent or 262.06 points to close at 21,105.87 points.

Turnover dropped to 140 million shares from 147 million shares. Trading value, however, decreased to Rs8.44 billion from Rs8.58 billion while market capital expanded to Rs8.69 trillion from Rs8.60 trillion. Out of 388 companies’ active in the session, 263 closed in green, 103 in red while 22 remained unchanged.

“Moving forward we expect positivity to continue for the coming week and recommend investors to book profits on strength,” Mulla said. Refinery stocks outshined the market as Attock Refinery Limited (up 4.68 percent), National Refinery Limited (up 3.95 percent), Pakistan Refinery Limited (up 4.51 percent) and Byco Pakistan (up 2.57 percent) gained relatively higher than the benchmark index.

Oil marketing companies also contributed positively to the benchmark index where Pakistan State Oil (up 2.52 percent) and Shell Pakistan (up 2.68 percent) were the major gainers from the sector.

Cement sector also witnessed bullish momentum with Lucky Cement (up 3.68 percent), DG Khan Cement (up 2.36 percent), Fauji Cement Company Limited (up 0.37 percent) and Cherat Cement Company Limited (up 2.16 percent) cumulatively contributed above 80 points to the index.

Highest increase was recorded in shares of Nestle Pakistan, which rose by Rs555.94 to Rs11,674.93/share, followed by Bata (Pak) that increased by Rs142.45 to Rs2,991.45/ share. Major decline was noted in shares of Rafhan Maize XD, which fell by Rs279.34 to Rs7,070/ share, followed by Unilever Foods that decreased by Rs125 to Rs6,375/share.

Significant turnover was recorded in stocks of TRG Pak Ltd, Bank of Punjab, Azgard Nine, Engro Polymer, Pak Elektron XD, Dewan Motors, Aisha Steel Mill, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd and Power Cement.

TRG Pak Ltd remained the volume leader with 18.30 million shares with an increase of Rs1.23 to Rs39.80/share. It was followed by Bank of Punjab with 14.02 million shares with an increase of 72 paisas to Rs10.18/share. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts rose to 52.56 million shares from 49.77 million shares traded in the previous session.