Commerce minister stresses for Pak-centric free trade deals

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Pervaiz Malik, the federal minister for commerce, on Friday directed the negotiating team to leave no stone unturned in reaching free trade agreements (FTAs) that are in the best interest of Pakistan.

“While negotiating the FTA with Thailand, Pakistan is also looking to access a huge untapped market of the whole East Asian Region,” said Malik while receiving a briefing from Taimur Tajammal, joint secretary (FT-1) and the head of the team representing Pakistan in Pak-Thailand and Pak-China free trade agreement talks, at the ministry.

“From the same region, Pakistan has already concluded successful free trade agreements with Malaysia and Indonesia.” Expressing satisfaction over the progress of the negotiations, the commerce minister warned the negotiators to keep the concerns of the local industry in perspective while engaging in free trade agreement talks with other countries.

Earlier, Naghmana Hashmi, Pakistan’s ambassador to Belgium, and Omer Hameed, Pakistan’s economic minister in Brussels called on Malik and briefed him about the situation of bilateral trade between the two countries.

The minister directed them to work relentlessly for increasing trade volume with Belgium and scout for opportunities to enhance mutual trade, investment and cooperation. Malik, later on also visited the National Tariff Commission office in Islamabad where he was given briefing by Qasim M Niaz, Chairman National Tariff Commission, about the structure, working, achievements and problems faced by National Tariff Commission. The commerce minister expressed satisfaction over the performance of National Tariff Commission and assured its management of full support of the ministry.